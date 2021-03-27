The forward of the Russian national team Artem Dzyuba reacted to the victory over Slovenia in the qualification match of the 2022 World Cup. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

The captain of the national team noted that the players fought for each other and lay down under the balls. He also noted that the Russians had a good match. In addition, Dziuba expressed the hope that fans and experts will not explain the victory of the Russian national team by the weakness of Slovenia.

The match between Russia and Slovenia took place in Sochi on Saturday, March 27, and ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the hosts. Dziuba scored a double among the winners.

The victory allowed Russia to score six points and strengthen its leadership in Group H. The Slovenes have three points less and occupy the second position. In the next round, the Russian national team will play on the road against Slovakia on March 30.