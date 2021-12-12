The forward of the Zenit football club Artem Dziuba expressed regret that he could not help the team in the match against Dynamo in the 18th round of the Tinkoff Russian Premier League (RPL). The game ended on December 12 with a score of 1: 1.

Dziuba did not take part in the game. The footballer went on vacation ahead of schedule. According to some reports, the athlete’s care is associated with earned injuries. The footballer, in turn, confirmed this information.

“A difficult year, injuries. Hope to be back soon with renewed vigor. It is a pity that I could not help the guys today, but the injury in the match with the Londoners knocked out. I left to recover. I love everyone, guys are great today. We are going on a break as leaders. I am proud of the team! ” – wrote Dzyuba on Sunday on his Instagram page.

Zenit is in the lead in the RPL standings, the football club has 38 points. The second place is taken by Dynamo, two points behind. The next round of the championship will take place after the winter break. It is scheduled for the end of February 2022, writes “Sport-Express“.

At the same time, on December 3, Zenit drew at home with Rostov in the Tinkoff Russian Premier League match. The meeting ended with a score of 2: 2. Claudinho helped Zenit equalize the score, avoiding defeat, scoring two goals – in the 31st minute and in the 69th from the penalty spot.