The captain of the Russian national football team, Artem Dzyuba, called his second goal in the League of Nations match against Serbia a response to the haters. His words are quoted by Match TV.

According to the forward, his blow to the far corner from his left foot was done in the style of former Brazilian football player Rivaldo and ex-striker of Volgograd Rotor Oleg Veretennikov. According to Dziuba, he answered with this scored ball to all those who consider him too old, and also criticize him for his inability to work with his left foot.

In the match with the Serbs, Dziuba also scored a penalty kick. Now the forward has 26 goals in the Russian national team, according to this indicator, he equaled Vladimir Beschastnykh. The top scorer of the national team remains Alexander Kerzhakov, who scored 30 goals.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Serbia took place on Thursday, September 3, at the VTB Arena stadium in Moscow. The Russians won 3: 1. In addition to Dziuba’s double, Vyacheslav Karavaev scored a goal for the hosts.