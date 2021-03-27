The footballers of the Russian national team demonstrated solidarity and dedication in the match of the qualifying tournament of the World Cup with the team of Slovenia. On Saturday, March 27, the captain of the team Artem Dzyuba told about this on the air of the TV channel “Match Premier”.

The meeting ended with the score 2: 1 in favor of Russia. The victory of the national team was brought by Dziuba’s double.

“For me, the more pressure, the better, I deploy it in my favor, it may squeeze someone, but I try the opposite, I’m used to it. Today we played for each other, we are very friendly and close-knit, we have an amazing team, for me the most beautiful thing is when they fall under the balls, like in hockey under the puck, due to such things we win such masters as [Йосип] Ilicic, ”the footballer pointed out.

The head coach of the national team Stanislav Cherchesov especially noted the experience and calmness of Yuri Zhirkov.

“Agree that Zhirkov is still more experienced, more judicious, so at the beginning of the match we needed his calmness, his experience, which he used, he was useful to us,” he is quoted as saying TASS.

At the same time, Cherchesov did not make assumptions about whether Alexei Ionov and Alexander Golovin, after their injuries, would be ready to enter the field in the away match of the World Cup qualifying tournament against the team of Slovakia.

“Ionov was not ready to play today, there was still a slight spasm, although there was no injury as such. We never risk the health of football players, and the same goes for Golovin. During the break, he said that he had certain doubts about the muscle, and then I said that in a couple of minutes I would replace him so as not to risk his health. We have two more days before the next game, and during this time we will understand if these players can help us, ”the coach added.

According to the results of the past meetings, the Russian national team takes the first place in group N. The next match with the Slovak national team will be held on March 30 in Trnava.