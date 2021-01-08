Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is serving a life imprisonment in the United States for his participation in organizing a terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon, has filed a lawsuit over prison conditions, the newspaper writes. Boston herald…

According to the newspaper, Tsarnaev demands from the US federal authorities to pay him compensation in the amount of $ 250,000. The lawsuit was filed earlier this week, but the court has not yet accepted it for consideration, because the plaintiff did not pay the fee and did not provide some documents.

According to Tsarnaev, the conditions of his detention in prison are too strict. According to him, he is discriminated against and ill-treated by the prison staff.

In the lawsuit, he complains that he is rarely allowed to take a shower, and that the prison officers took his cap and bandana away from him. According to Tsarnaev, such strict conditions of detention are bad for his mental and physical condition.

Last August, a U.S. federal appeals court overturned the death sentence imposed on Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was found guilty of organizing the April 2013 terrorist attack in Boston. He was sentenced to death and was awaiting execution at the maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado. Prisoners there are prohibited from almost any contact with the outside world and among themselves. They can leave the cell only in handcuffs and shackles.

US President Donald Trump called the decision of the American Court of Appeal to overturn the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and said that the federal authorities would seek the death penalty for the terrorist.

On April 15, 2013, two explosions were heard in downtown Boston near the finish line of the annual marathon. Three people died, more than 260 were injured. A few days later, the police found the organizers of the explosions – the Tsarnaev brothers. During the arrest, Tamerlan Tsarnaev was killed. Dzhokhar was arrested.