Actor Nikita Dzhigurda was suspected of having a personality disorder after he left the studio of the Secret in a Million program with a scandal. This was reported by NTV.

The psychiatrist noted that the actor behaves demonstratively and does not perceive the opinions of others. In his opinion, this behavior is not normal. “The psychopath is always right,” he stated.

The specialist suggested that the actor may have borderline personality disorder. “There is always a very shaky line between shocking and disease,” he concluded. He noted that Dzhigurda previously had experience of hospitalization in a psychiatric clinic, and advised him to undergo an examination.

In September, Dzhigurda was kicked out of the studio of the Let Them Talk program. The actor claimed that the artist Mikhail Efremov was not driving during the fatal accident in the center of Moscow.