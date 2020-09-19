Russian actor Nikita Dzhigurda took off his shirt and showed tattoos on the “Secret for a Million” program on the NTV channel. RIA News.

According to Dzhigurda, he was prompted to do this by a conflict with his brother, who collected information on the Internet.

“He, referring to a certain circumstance, claimed that there was a tattoo on my body, confirming that I obey Satan. When it sounded, I did everything to prove the opposite, “- explained the actor.

It is noted that the host of the program Lera Kudryavtseva calmly reacted to the star’s demarche.

Earlier it was reported that the actor and showman Nikita Dzhigurda was kicked out of the studio of the TV program “Let them talk” during a discussion of an accident with the participation of Mikhail Efremov.

Dzhigurda wanted to show a video that allegedly proves the actor’s innocence. In addition, he spoke about an independent investigation into the incident.