Actor Nikita Dzhigurda, who claimed that the artist Mikhail Efremov was not driving a car that got into a fatal accident in the center of Moscow, was kicked out of the studio of the Let Them Talk program. Issue published on Youtube…

Dzhigurda appeared in the studio a few minutes before the end of the program. He decided to prove that the video, which shows how Efremov is taken out of the driver’s seat after the accident, is a fake. The actor then demanded that the other guests of the program be silent. He called himself the head of the department of rights, freedoms, legal interests of the creative community and said that he was conducting a separate investigation.

The host of the program Dmitry Borisov several times asked Dzhigurda, who did not allow anyone to speak, to leave the studio, but the actor refused. “I say to your face:” You are participating in the persecution of a great actor. I will not leave here, “said Dzhigurda to the presenter, after which Borisov asked to call the guards to take the actor out.

Dzhigurda explained the admission of guilt by Efremov in the fatal accident by the fact that the actor expects a suspended sentence. According to Dzhigurda, he was framed by the forces opposing the Kremlin to frame Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On September 3, Efremov pleaded guilty to an accident in the center of Moscow. The accident occurred on the evening of June 8th. The car of the actor, who was intoxicated, flew into the oncoming lane and collided with a van, the driver of which died in the hospital. Efremov said that he did not remember anything about what happened.