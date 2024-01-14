Dzhigurda and Volochkova disgraced themselves because of a video with their pants down

Ballerina Anastasia Volochkova and actor Nikita Dzhigurda found themselves at the center of a scandal due to a video that appeared online. About it writes “Gazeta.ru”.

A video published on an anonymous Telegram channel shows the couple dancing, and at some point Dzhigurda kneels in front of Volochkova, pulls off her pants and buries her face in her bikini. The ballerina does not resist and spreads her arms with a smile. After that, the actor grabbed Volochkova by the chest several times.

The authenticity of these shots has not been established; it is unknown when and by whom they were taken. Now Volochkova is in the Maldives. Neither she nor Dzhigurda commented on the situation.

In December, Anastasia Volochkova said that no one invited her to the “almost naked” party of blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. She added that she doesn't care much about other people's events, which she called “awards for suckers.”