Russian artist Nikita Dzhigurda said that after the wedding with Olympic champion Marina Anisina, he would create a harem and recruit concubines. Writes about this “Interlocutor”.

In an interview with the publication, Dzhigurda said that the athlete would become his last woman. He assured that for a year, until they saw each other, the artist remained faithful to Anisina. “For a whole year I did not have access to Marina’s international temple. We had no tactile sensations. But at the same time I, of course, “jubil” four or five times during all this time, “admitted Nikita Dzhigurda.

After remarriage, the spouses will not be able to arrange a honeymoon for themselves due to Anisina’s employment, the actor continued. At the same time, he promised that they “will have a whole holy week of the Kamasutra.”

The artist added that the couple is not planning to give birth to new children. “At the same time, I have already told her that I want to create Dzhigurda’s harem. Soon I will announce a competition for the honorary title of concubines. The main condition is that I enter my mother’s international temple only to the main priestess – Olympic champion Marina Anisina. Marina does not mind, ”he summed up.

Earlier in February, Nikita Dzhigurda and Marina Anisina got married for the second time. He said that he made up with the sportswoman a year ago, but the coronavirus pandemic interfered with their plans. The couple separated in 2016 despite having two children together. For the first time, the artist and the athlete got married in 2008. In 2016, Anisina decided to divorce Dzhigurda because of his inadequacy.