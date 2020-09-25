First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov on Friday, September 25, commented on the EU’s plans to expand the list of individual sanctions against Russia due to the situation in Ukraine.

According to him, this is a sanctions fever, which, as the senator ironically noted, is very “relevant” against the background of the so-called second wave of coronavirus.

“While our president calls for the opening of green corridors in order to be able to provide and receive medical and humanitarian assistance, they are closing everything with their sanctions. What can I say, well done, – RIA Novosti quotes him. “The sanctions fever swept over everyone.”

Earlier on the same day, an agency source in the EU reported that the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Union Member States (COREPER) plans to consider agreeing on a list of new individual restrictive measures against Russia over Ukraine. This can happen at a committee meeting on September 28.

On September 23, Russia expanded the sanctions list, which prohibits the entry of some EU citizens into the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that such a decision was made on a parity basis due to the confrontational line of Brussels, which continues to expand its sanctions tools under absurd pretexts, ignoring the norms of international law. The corresponding note, as noted in the department, was sent to the EU.

The European Foreign Service confirmed the next day that they had received a notification from Moscow about the decision to expand the list of representatives of EU countries and institutions that were denied entry to Russian territory.