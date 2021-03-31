FSB of Russia on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the special task force (OSNAZ) of the All-Russian Extraordinary Commission (VChK) made public a number of archival documents. Among them was a letter from the Soviet politician, founder of the Cheka Felix Dzerzhinsky.

The message is dated 1925, at that time Dzerzhinsky served as chairman of the OGPU under the Council of People’s Commissars of the USSR – a special state security body that fought all opponents of the Soviet regime. In it, Dzerzhinsky wrote that he noticed that during a visit to the theater, Joseph Stalin, the then General Secretary of the Central Committee of the All-Union Communist Party of Bolsheviks, was being followed. “Today, at the entrance to the theater with Comrade Stalin, near the door I noticed a suspicious person who was reading the advertisement, but very vigilantly inspecting the car in which we arrived, and us,” the letter says.

Dzerzhinsky also mentioned that when leaving the theater there was another “type” and also read the announcement. In his opinion, it is assumed that these could be law enforcement officers. “If these are not ours, then, of course, we must watch. Find out and report, ”he instructed.

OSNAZ was formed on April 1, 1921 in accordance with the order for the troops of the Cheka. The main tasks of the special forces were the fight against the enemies of the power of the USSR and the “defense of the gains of the revolution.” The detachment also guarded government buildings, important state facilities and events in Moscow, the units were also involved in the fight against political banditry in the European part of the country.