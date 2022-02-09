Despite losing to Milan in the derby, Inter is completing a great campaign in all competitions. Leader in Serie A, in the second round of the Champions League and in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. In the cup tournament he got the pass after defeating Roma (2-0) with a goal from Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian is experiencing a second youth in the Nerazzurri team and He has already participated in 20 goals so far this season.

His goal before the Rome in minute 2 he opened the can and paved the way for Inter to the semi-final in an excellent campaign, so far, for the striker. Dzeko has already equalized the goals who scored last season in all competitions (13) and adds 7 assists. He has been directly involved in twenty goals in his first 30 games with the Interista club. Not even the most optimistic could imagine these figures after his discreet last season (7 goals in Serie A).

edin dzeko He landed at Inter last summer from Roma in one of those signings that sounded a bit strange. The operation was closed at zero cost with the only condition that the Milan club would pay a bonus of almost two million euros in case of qualifying for Champions, something that seems that they will achieve. arrived as replacement for Romelu Lukaku and, for the moment, he has fulfilled the intention of making the Belgian forget. His partnership with Lautaro Martínez is workingbut it was surprising how well he has connected with Alexis Sánchez. The Chilean takes advantage of the spaces that Dzeko generates for him and is being decisive in the second point.

His signing generated many doubts in the Inter environment, who lost Lukaku and saw how the money brought in by the Belgian (more than €100M) was barely reinvested. The Nerazzurri had to tighten their belts in the summersell several of their stars and find ‘bargains’ in the market. Dzeko arrived somewhat questioned, but has cleared the doubts talking about the field. Despite the fact that he went five games without scoring, he gave victory to his team against Venice (2-1) and was once again key against Roma.

“As soon as Lukaku left I thought of him and proposed him. He has always been one of the best attackers in the championship”

Simone Inzaghi on Dzeko

Equaling the best Dzeko of the last decade

One month after his 36th birthday, Edin Dzeko has fit perfectly into Simone Inzaghi’s system and it is a fixed for the technician born in Piacenza. The 3-5-2 gives him a lot of freedom in attack and takes advantage of the play on the wings of the two lanes. He is a striker with great aerial power, differential in the area and with a nose for goal that he has not lost over the years.

ROBERTO BREGANI (EFE)



With 13 goals and 7 assists, the bomber has already generated 20 goals after just six months of competition. They are his second best numbers at this point in the season since the 2009/2010 campaignwhen finished with 29 goals at Wolfsburg and in February he also had 13 goals and 7 assists. They were only surpassed in the season 2016/2017 with Roma. In an outstanding season for Dzeko, in February he accumulated 23 goals and 3 assists. He would finish the campaign with 39 goals and 15 assists. Perhaps the best moment of his career.

Beyond his good numbers, the importance of his performances in the results that Inter has achieved should also be highlighted. Thanks to his goals and assists, Inzaghi’s men have added 9 points in Serie A and 4 in the Champions League. If only goals were counted, it would be 6 points in the league and 2 in European competition. His performances against Atalanta, Sassuolo, Venezia and Torino saved points for his team, while his role against Sheriff and Shakhtar assured the pass to the eighth of Champions. The Bosnian, in its splendor at the Giuseppe Meazza.