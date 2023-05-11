In the first half, the goals from the two former Giallorossi came in three minutes, then other chances for the Nerazzurri who came close to scoring a third goal. In the second half Tonali pole

The first one painted on Milan is for the nerazzurri. To paint it completely, more buckets of paint will be needed, but in the meantime the first round delivers a not insignificant slice of Inter to Istanbul. In front of 75 thousand at San Siro (record collection of 10.4 million) it finished 2-0 with goals – in three minutes – from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan, undoubtedly facilitated by individual Rossoneri amnesias, but a faithful reflection of a first half of absolute Nerazzurri domination in all aspects: physicality, intensity, technique, movements. A first half that was very reminiscent of the January Super Cup in which Milan managed to rebel in the second half, but without finding a goal that would have made the comeback less difficult. An Inter that at the fifth crossroads collects its first success in the Champions League against its cousins ​​under the pleased gaze of Zhang and a little less than Cardinale. This time the owner-talisman didn’t work and not even the “go Milan” pronounced the day before by Ancelotti in Madrid was enough. Of course, without Leao (in the stands) and without Bennacer (ko after 18 minutes) it becomes tough against such a lively Inter.

The choices — The father of all Rossoneri doubts – Leao yes, no, maybe – dissolved once Rafa joined the team in training camp, after the tryout at Milanello. It seemed like good news, then and there, but then the black smoke arrived: caution first of all, with three weeks of the season still to go. Plan B then, with Saelemaekers on the left, the return of Diaz on the right and Bennacer confirmed behind Giroud in the center of the trocar called to breathe the same air as Calhanoglu. In the median Tonali and Krunic, in the center of defense Kjaer and Tomori. Inzaghi’s doubt, on the other hand, was in directing and was therefore resolved in favor of Calha, preferred to Brozovic probably – also – due to the energy that animates him in challenges to his past. Next to him Barella and Mkhitaryan, attack entrusted as expected to Dzeko and Lautaro. The duels in the heart of the pitch were immediately clear: Tonali (moved to centre-right)–Mkhitaryan and Krunic-Barella and it was above all here – though not only here – that Inter soon took possession of the match. And apart from the first handful of tense and contracted minutes, full of mistakes on both sides, it didn’t take Inter much to get hold of the match both in physical terms and in terms of intensity. Two goals in the space of three minutes – Giroud’s timing avenged in last season – were punches in the stomach that took the Devil’s breath away for the entire first half. See also Lukaku, distraction to the left thigh flexors: sure skips derby and Bayern

Area emptied — The first in the 8th minute: corner by Calhanoglu and left footed volley by Dzeko, who joked with Calabria’s marking. It was enough for him to open his leg to confidently strike a few steps away from Maignan. The second came in the 11th minute: Barella opened for Dimarco, a low cross for Mkhitaryan who plunged centrally like a blade into hot butter and found the corridor towards the door wide open. In the dock this time Tonali, who has lost the Armenian. A note of merit instead for Dzeko, who cut towards the wing by taking Tomori away and making a decisive contribution to emptying the Rossoneri area. Bum bum Inter, one-two and Diavolo down. And since if it pours then it can also hail, here is another problem in the 18th minute, when Pioli lost Bennacer due to a physical problem. Big trouble, considering the contribution of the Algerian in the two phases. Remedy: inside Messias on the right, with Diaz central. Milan’s problem is that the slaps didn’t come up with any countermeasures, because Inter quickly realized they could slip into the central streets and so they did, especially with Mkhitaryan. There were moments when it was literally target shooting, which also recorded a full post from Calhanoglu with a subsequent save from Maignan on Mkhitaryan. In the half hour it was the Var who saved the Rossoneri, recalling Gil Manzano to the monitor who had awarded a penalty (Kjaer on Lautaro). Decision cancelled. But not even this was enough to stimulate Milan. A difference in interpretation and, consequently, in values, at times embarrassing and certified by a particular number: in the first 45 Milan was unable to produce a single shot on target. He never managed to regroup after going under. Nerazzurri overwhelming physical and technical power. See also Cali vs. Tolima: follow the first leg of the Super League live

Attitude — In the quarter of an hour of the second half Kjaer out for Thiaw and Saelemaekers for Origi, while Inzaghi replied with Brozovic for Mkhitaryan (and then with Lukaku for Dzeko), but more than the substitutions it was the attitude of Milan that changed the face of the match . Convinced, meaner and also more lucid. Three worrying rings for Onana: a left foot from Diaz that just came out, one from Messias from an excellent position that would have required greater effectiveness and a post from Tonali. On the other hand, Maignan decisive on Dzeko – armed by Bastoni still in the central streets – as proof of the Nerazzurri’s offensive danger even in the most complicated moments. Yes, because in fact the second half match changed its face, but not enough to hand over to the Devil that goal capable of putting a qualification back on track which obviously isn’t completely lost, but quite complicated. See also From meteor to protagonist: Thiaw is the big surprise of this Milan- Video Gazzetta.it

