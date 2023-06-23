Now that he has signed for Fenerbahce, Edin Dzeko has chosen to greet the Inter fans via Instagram: “Hello, crazy Inter – wrote the Bosnian – , they have been two wonderful years. Wonderful on the pitch, with the coach and his team-mates. And wonderful in the stands: San Siro always full with incredible cheering everywhere, for a team capable of reaching the final in every competition. I scored. I dreamed. We dreamed, covered kilometers and won 4 cups. It was a wonderful journey. Now we are separating , but thanks for everything. Good luck for the future! Forza Inter”. Few words, but heartfelt ones and accompanied by a video with his best images in the Nerazzurri and a “Thank you”. Inter would have confirmed him for one year, but the agreement did not arrive and the centre-forward preferred to accept the Turkish club’s two-year offer.