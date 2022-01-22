The Bosnian breaks his fast and gives Inter three heavy points: “My goals were missing, maybe I saved myself for today …”

Four heroes for ten days. Sanchez against Juve, Ranocchia and Sensi in the Italian Cup, Dzeko against Venice. Inter still rejoices in the final: the Bosnian’s header can be a heavy play in the championship race. Three dirty points against the Venetians, those on which victories are built. The former Roma risked closing the match amidst criticism, due to an unconvincing performance – several mistakes and a few wasted opportunities – after an already complicated period, with only one goal in the last 11 games played in Serie A. Then, the brand factory: ball inside of Dumfries, perfect coordination, header, Lezzerini beaten. “Certainly my goals were missing, but when the team wins it is always important. Maybe I saved myself for today and I don’t regret anything, it was great to do it at the end”, the words of the number 9 at the end of the game, to Dazn’s microphones. See also American football The newcomer ran the touchdown of his life and received a rude comment from his teammate: “However, you are really slow”

the match – Until the decisive thrust, Dzeko’s had been a complicated afternoon. In the first half shot to the stars on Perisic’s ball, at the start of the second half the missed impact on a large ball by Calhanoglu behind the defense. A little later the greatest chance of the match: detachment of De Vrij, Lezzerini does not hold back, Dzeko from two steps sends the curve on the desperate exit attempt of the opposing goalkeeper. In total, three conclusions rejected by Lezzerini and two that did not hit the mirror. Some grumbles from the stands, there are those who have wondered why Lautaro’s exit and not the former City. Inzaghi’s idea is clear: the Bosnian’s physicality can be decisive in the final, Inter often threw the ball in directly from a lineout. Winning choice. What does Dzeko himself think? “Inzaghi understands football, he knows I can solve it even at the last minute”. See also Rules that changed in soccer history

THE FIELD OF SAN SIRO – Now comes the break, with Inter trying to breathe – compatibly with the commitments in the national team – before the derby: “The break comes at the right time. We are all a little tired, we hope that the San Siro field can improve because it’s a disaster. The ball stops a lot and becomes more difficult. Now let’s rest and think about Milan. Both penalize a pitch like this. ” Meanwhile, the leaders takes home three very heavy points: “Angry exultation? When you score a goal at the last minute you have to cheer like this”.

