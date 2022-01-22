Controversial episode on the end of the first half at San Siro in the match between Inter and Venice. The Nerazzurri found, in fact, the equalizer with Barella, but the guests protested in a vibrant way for a “brace” by Dzeko on Modolo.

A foul that could have been there, but that the Var could not even evaluate: after the contact, in fact, Venezia returned to possession of the ball twice with Ceccaroni, whose postponement was rebounded. From there the action of Inter starts and leads to 1-1. According to the Var protocol, only the episodes concerning the action that leads to the goal are subject to review. And when there is a change of ownership, a new action starts: in practice, the Dzeko-Modolo contact occurs in a previous action and therefore can never lead to a review.