Dzeko-Mkhitaryan hit the Devil, Milan-Inter 0-2

Inter won the first leg of the Champions League Euroderby, nominally away, against Milan. Simone Inzaghi’s team with a lightning start went ahead 2-0 in ten minutes with Dzeko and Mkhitaryan, and then led this first leg at San Siro, coming close to scoring the third goal several times, even with a penalty awarded earlier and then removed from the Var, limiting the opportunities granted to Milan, without Leao. In six days the Champions League finalist will be defined and will face the winner of the other match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Milan-Inter 0-2: Dzeko-Mkhitaryan. Rossoneri in hell, Nerazzurri one step away from the Champions League final

Among Pioli’s Rossoneri, given the absence of Leao, who hope to recover by Tuesday, the coach chooses Saelemaekers, with Bennacer and Brahim Diaz completing the trocar behind Giroud. In the middle of the field Tonali and Krunic, while in defense Kjaer wins the minimum ballot with Kalulu to support Tomori. Calabria and Theo Hernandez are the two wingers, with Maigna in goal. On the other hand, Inzaghi chooses Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan in midfield with Barella. Forward Dzeko is the partner of Lautaro Martinez. Dumfries and Dimarco the two wingers and the defense formed by Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni, in front of Onana. At the first opportunity Inter pass: in the 8th minute Calhanoglu’s corner kick returns for Dzeko who gets the better of melee with Calabria and hits the ball very well with a left-footed volley that ends up behind Maignan. The French goalkeeper can’t null shortly after: on 11 minutes Dimarco runs away on the left and crosses low on the edge of the area in Lautaro Martinez’s area, who makes a veil for the insertion of Mkhitaryan who face to face with Maignan, makes no mistake crossing the conclusion for the 2-0.

Mkhitaryan's goal that puts Inter up 2-0 against Milan (photo Lapresse)



Milan feel the pinch and in the 16th minute they still risk capitulating with Calhanoglu who strikes from the outside to get out of the edge of the area by sending the ball onto the post. In the 17th minute Pioli also lost Bennacer and replaced him with Messias. The Rossoneri’s first chance came in the 30th minute with Calabria trying to surprise Onana with a back-heel that ended up on the outside of the net. In the 31st minute the referee Manzano concedes a penalty to Inter for an alleged touch in the area by Kjaer on Lautaro but after the on field review, the referee retraces his steps and considers the contact not a fault, thus canceling the penalty for the nerazzurri. In the second half, Milan reorganized their ideas and tried to shorten the gap. In the 49th minute Brahim Diaz tries but his left foot goes wide. Shortly after it’s Messiah’s turn who in the 51st minute checks and also tries for a shot at the far post, but kicks badly and the ball is lost on the far end. In the 53rd minute, however, it was Maignan who saved Milan: Dzeko served in the area by sticks appeared in front of the French goalkeeper who rejected his shot with a prodigious kick. The match was still alive and in the 63rd minute there was the best chance for Milan: Brahim Diaz touched in the area for Giroud who fired to the limit for Tonali, control and shot that ended his run on the base of the post. Whirlwind of substitutions on both sides to introduce fresh forces. Milan tried until the end to shorten the gap but apart from a high free-kick from Theo Hernendez and a central left foot from Pobega, they were unable to produce more. All postponed until next week where the Rossoneri will have to overcome themselves to win a place in the final.

AC MILAN-INTER 0-2 TABLE

Goal: Dzeko 8′, Mkhitaryan 11′.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria (from 82′ Kalulu), Kjær (from 59′ Thiaw), Tomori, Theo Hernández; Tonali, Krunic; Díaz (from 82′ Pobega), Bennacer (from 18′ Messias), Saelemaekers (from 59′ origi); Giroud. Extra: Mirante, Nava; Ballo-Touré, Cage; De Ketelaere, Rebić. All. Pioli.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu (from 78′ Gagliardini), Mkhitaryan (from 62′ Brozovic), Dimarco (from 71′ de Vrij); Martínez (from 78′ Correa), Džeko (from 70′ Lukaku). Extra: Cordaz, Handanovich; D’Ambrosio, Zanotti; Asllani, Bellanova, Gosens. All. S. Inzaghi.

Referee: Gil Manzano (SPA)

Notes: Booked: 45’+1 Krunic, 45’+1 Mkhitaryan, 64′ Tomori. Recovery time: 4′ 1T, 4′ 2T.

