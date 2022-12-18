Edin Dzeko has the calm of the strong in his DNA: even if there is a bus waiting for him in front of him, he does not lose his cool, more or less as happens in front of goal (9 goals so far between Serie A and the Champions League). The almost 90′ without jolts with Betis are more fuel in the engine then, in the belly of the “Benito Villamarin” stadium, the Bosnian repeats a verb that seems to be a warning to Inter: “Accelerate, now we just have to accelerate!”.