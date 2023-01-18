Edin Dzeko was rightly awarded as man of the match in the Super Cup. His was a great goal, the second of the game, in addition to the brilliant opening for Barella who propitiated Dimarco’s advantage: “We had a great game, the boys were splendid and we really gave everything. No revenge, the team is watching always ahead. Today there was a trophy up for grabs, we prepared very well to win. Now we hope to get more satisfaction.”