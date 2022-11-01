Persistent depressive disorder (PDD), known as dysthymia, is a fairly new diagnosis characterized by chronic depression. The latest edition of the “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders” (DSM-5) consolidated dysthymia and chronic major depressive disorder under the umbrella of persistent depressive disorderwhich includes any depression chronic ranging from mild to severe.

These diagnostic changes were made to reflect the fact that there is no scientifically significant distinction between chronic major depressive disorder and what was previously known in DSM-IV as dysthymic disorder.. The word dysthymia comes from the Greek roots dys which means “sick” or “bad”, e thymia , which means “mind” or “emotions”. The terms dysthymia And dysthymic disorder yes they referred to a mild and chronic depressive state.

Dysthymia: this is how it manifests itself

Symptoms of persistent depressive disorder or dysthymia are very similar to major depressive disorder. However, these symptoms are chronic, which means that people have these depressive symptoms most days for a period of at least two years for adults and one year for children and adolescents. Symptoms include:

Decrease in productivity

Feelings of guilt

Feelings of helplessness

Feelings of sadness

Despair or feeling stuck in a rut

It increases or decreases your appetite

Irritability

Lack of energy or fatigue

Loss of interest and pleasure in daily activities

Low mood

Low self-esteem

Difficulty sleeping

Social withdrawal

Problems with concentration

While people with major depressive disorder may have days or periods when they feel better, those with dysthymia have depressive symptoms almost always for a long time. Dysthymia can have an early onset, with symptoms first appearing during the child, adolescent, or young adult years. In children, the primary symptoms are depressed mood and irritability.



A person with mild depression who meets the diagnostic criteria for persistent depressive disorder may also experience major depressive episodes. However, when the major depressive episode is over, it returns to the previous state of chronic depression. This co-occurrence of dysthymia and major depressive disorder is sometimes referred to as double depression .

Like other forms of depression, the exact cause of PDD is not known, but there are a number of factors that are believed to play a role, including:

Brain chemistry : The balance of neurotransmitters in the brain may play a role in the onset of depression. Certain environmental factors, such as prolonged stress, can actually alter these brain chemicals. Antidepressants work by altering these neurotransmitters in order to improve mood.

Environmental factors Situational variables such as stress, loss, pain, major life changes, and trauma can also cause depression.

Genetics Research suggests that having close family members with a history of depression doubles a person’s risk of developing depression as well. There is still no laboratory test to diagnose dysthymia or any other form of depression. If symptoms of depression occur, your doctor will evaluate your symptoms and medical history. You will be asked questions about the nature, severity and duration of the symptoms.

Your doctor may conduct tests such as a physical and blood exam to rule out any medical conditions that may be causing your symptoms. To be diagnosed with PDD, doctors must determine that symptoms could not be better explained by drug or alcohol use, a medical condition, or another psychological disorder.

To be diagnosed with persistent depressive disorder, your doctor will check if your symptoms meet the diagnostic criteria outlined in the DSM-5, which includes duration requirements. For adults, symptoms of depression must be experienced most of the time for at least two years first. For children, the requirement was reduced to one year. Finally, the symptoms must result in significant stress or impairment of normal functioning. It is sometimes difficult to diagnose post-disorder disorder because the symptoms are so long-lasting that many people begin to believe that their symptoms are simply a part of their personality or “who they are” rather than the result of a treatable condition. Or they may attribute these feelings simply to being stuck in a rut rather than as symptoms of a mental health condition. According to the American Psychiatric Association, between 0.5% and 1.5% of US adults suffer from persistent depressive disorder each year. A 2017 study suggested that the lifetime prevalence of PDD with major depressive episodes was 15.2%.

Treatments for persistent depressive disorder are similar to other treatments for depression. In general, a combination of psychotherapy and medication is the most effective. Psychotherapy can involve a number of different techniques, but two that are often used are cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT).

CBT : This type of therapy focuses on learning to identify and change the underlying negative thought patterns that often contribute to feelings of depression.

IPT : This therapy is similar to CBT but focuses on identifying problems in relationships and communication and then finding ways to make improvements to the way you relate and interact with others.

There are several types of antidepressants that can be prescribed for the treatment of PDD, including:

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) : These drugs include sertraline Zoloft (sertraline) and Prozac (fluoxetine). SSRIs work by increasing serotonin levels in the brain, which can help improve and regulate mood.

Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI ): These drugs include Cymbalta (duloxetine) and Pristiq (desvenlafaxine). SNRIs work by increasing the amount of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain.

St. John’s wort, which has been reported to be helpful in cases of mild to moderate depression, is sometimes used as a self-help remedy. While St. John’s wort and other natural treatment options seem to work for some people with depression, it’s important to never take any supplements without first talking to your doctor.

When combined with antidepressants, this herbal remedy can lead to a dangerous complication known as serotonin syndrome.

Riccardo Germani, psychologist and editor for the Santagostino, declared: “With the term dysthymia it indicates a mood disturbance rather similar to major depressionin its symptoms, and different from this one for a less marked intensity And a longer duration over time. It is also called persistent depressive disorderor neurotic depression “.

“Symptoms last for at least two years, and further extended periods are not excluded. This disorder is able to decrease the quality of daily life, because it leads the sufferer to inability to feel pleasure and to ruminationHis onset can be placed early or belatedly: before the age of 21 or after the age of 21 “. “As part of the project European Study on the Epidemiology of Mental Disorderswhich involved six EU countries, it emerged how dysthymia ranks third among the most common disorders, with a prevalence of 3.4% of prevalence during the lifetime. In the first and second place are the major depression and the specific phobias “. “When the symptoms of dysthymia do not lead to a professional, and to adequate treatment, it is possible for the dysthymic disorder to become complicated in a major depression. However, it is also possible that in a dysthymic context the subject also finds himself facing major depression. This occurrence is called double depression “.

"A similar possibility is contemplated on a clinical level, because persistent depressive disorder can usually occur in comorbidity with other disorders. Not only depression, but also personality disorders, substance abuse And alcohol abuse. When it is a baby to suffer from dysthymia, symptoms include theirritabilitya depressed mood or the attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome ".

“According to the indications ofAmerican Psychiatric Associationa diagnosis of dysthymia requires the subject to feel depressed almost the entire dayon an almost daily basisfor two years at least. Any symptom-free period should not last for more than two months. The diagnosis is concluded by the professional finding at least two of the above symptoms “.

“The subject who potentially suffers from persistent depressive disorder is therefore subjected to a psychological evaluation, which can be done by both a psychiatrist and a psychologist. Evaluation that is based not only on the indications of the DSM, as indicated, but also on the questions from the professional. Even a physical examination it’s a anamnesis whose goal is to understand if the subject suffers or has suffered in the past from physical disorders that can contribute to the onset of dysthymic disorder “.

“It is also possible that they are prescribed exams of the thyroidgiven the possibility of a link between vitamin D content in the blood, thyroid conditions and mood disorders ”.

“Dysthymia requires a combined approach of psychotherapy and drug therapyan approach that turns out to be successful if the two moments are carried out by the patient, with his own participation and active collaborationconcurrently”.

“You can use the cognitive-behavioral therapy which can teach the patient the recognition and the management dysfunctional thoughts due to dysthymia. A further purpose is to ensure that the subject and the family know each other the hallmarks of this disorderso as to undertake the most suitable strategies for healing “.

“Between antidepressant drugs which are administered, e they must be taken under medical advice and supervisionthe selective serotonin reuptake inhibitorsor the serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. But in any case, each patient has an individual history, which includes a specific therapeutic plan “. “In order for there to be healing, the active contribution by the patient is essentiala contribution that is realized through a continuity in “spoken” therapy and drug therapy “.

“Know the dysthymia is a necessary step for the patient, so that he is able to overcome the symptoms and the most complex situations when they arise, trying to pay attention to which triggers, and specific situations, trigger distorted thoughts. Finally, thephysical activitycapable of alleviating the symptoms of dysthymia and its possible complications “.

