D.his vacuum cleaner is a trap. For us men. When the words “Please vacuum the bedroom and living room” echo through the apartment while we are still comfortably in bed with the tablet in hand, the new Dyson V 11 Outsize makes us believe that the weekly ritual is behind us sooner can bring. The XL version of the V 11 for 700 euros is not a face lift, but a body lift. It has a floor nozzle that is 25 percent larger. Unfortunately, Dyson has also enlarged the dust container so that it can hold one and a half times as much dust. So if you think you can vacuum your bedroom and living room faster and then lie down again, you’re wrong. The container can easily collect the dust from the children’s room and the sofa, which is easy to clean with the enclosed nozzles. The prompt will probably now be: “Honey, vacuum the whole apartment!” Or as the Dyson marketing department would say: “The extra-large vacuum cleaner was developed to remove dirt in large houses.”

Those who are used to the V 11 will get along well with the XL version. The outsize is a little heavier due to the larger body. But if you can’t handle the normal V 11, you don’t even need to touch the outsize. So the other adult in our household refused to take charge of the outsize. It is too heavy, the hand has to use too much force. It is indeed the case that the joint on the brush hardly offers any resistance when the direction is changed. The brush also slides extremely smoothly over the parquet floor.

But the mass of the housing with the motor is just sluggish. It takes a little muscle to tip the three kilograms left and right. The hand is also strained because it has to keep holding the trigger so that the outsize remains active.



Only stands alone in the picture without support on the wall.

Image: Manufacturer





That brings us to the disadvantages of such a Dyson vacuum cleaner. Our reference model is still the Triflex from Miele. And it stays that way. It can be switched on with a button and continues to run automatically until it is stopped again with the button. It is designed so that it can stand in the corner by itself. Dyson cannot replace this indispensable feature of an upright vacuum cleaner with its enclosed wall bracket.

If you’ve vacuumed for a while with a device that illuminates the dark patches of dust under the bed or sofa with the LED strip on the front of the brush, you no longer want to do without the headlights. And the Triflex does not blow air into the user’s face, like the Dyson does through the ventilation slots on the left and right above the handle.

The Dyson can suck like no other. Stiftung Warentest has certified that the V 11 has the highest suction power in boost mode. For us, however, the Turbo setting is usually a second choice. The boost mode increases the volume, and in the battery-saving eco mode, the Dyson sucks quite quietly and swallows the dust that way. A real advantage of the V 11 – both in the normal and the XL version – is the mini-screen that shows to the second how long the battery will last. It’s as practical as it is revealing. Because just as the suction power increases from the Eco mode to Auto to Boost, the battery life drops just as rapidly. A spontaneous look at the display: In Eco it lasts 33 minutes, in Auto mode 21 and with Boost only 4 minutes.

If you think you can outsmart your partner by sweeping through the apartment with Boost in order to empty the battery as quickly as possible – the container never feels full anyway – and then go back to bed, you have to expect that you will then a new battery is held out. Because the battery is replaceable, and a second one can be bought for 150 euros. The Dyson V 11 Outsize is just a trap.