Dyson launches new headphones, after the ones with purifier, the “Dyson Zone”. “Dyzon Ontrac” is the name of this new accessory that allows users to listen to music in high quality, wirelessly and comfortably. His predecessor, Dyson Zonedespite its cutting-edge features, did not convince critics. In addition to its excessive cost, the device was also too heavy to be worn, making it uncomfortable.

Will the Dyson Ontrac headphones be more convincing? What is the main difference? Clearly, the Dyson Ontracs lack the built-in purifier found in the “Zone”. In addition, the new headphones are structured to be more comfortable and lightweight. And not only that, even on an aesthetic level the English company has tried to satisfy everyone thanks to the great variety of colors of the external pavilions and pads.

Let’s be clear, The headphones are quite large, but the size and weight are well compensated by the memory foam earpads. that give the ear the necessary relief. Dyson Ontrac boasts great sound quality with good bass perception as well as a better audio response with noise cancellation. Also noteworthy is the long-lasting autonomy of the headphones that allows the listener to have the device active for more than two days in a row.

Technical features

The Dyson Ontrac headphones, first of all, are highly customizable. In fact, there are 2,000 possible combinations of aluminum outer earcups and ear cushions. The earcups are available in the following colors: CNC Aluminum, CNC Copper, CNC Black Nickel and Ceramic Cinnabar.

The Dyson Ontrac They weigh 451 grams but their weight is well supported thanks to the memory foam cushions, which give the right comfort to the user. The sound quality is excellent: 6 to 21,000 Hz, good bass listening and 40mm driver. In addition, the 13-degree tilt towards the ear allows for a more direct audio response. The battery life is also quite satisfactory. Thanks to the dual lithium-ion battery, a battery life of up to 55 hours with noise cancellation activated is possible.

Other technical features include: eight microphones, external sound sampling 384,000 times/second, MyDyson app with real-time sound detection and three custom equalization modes with danger warnings in case of excessively loud sounds, joystick for playback and voice commands, sensors that detect if the headphones are removed from the head (audio paused, which resumes once they are put back on) and dual beam-forming microphones that detect only the voice and obscure noise as best as possible.

Release date and price

Will Dyson be able to convince buyers this time? The premises, certainly, are much better and even the comments on the web welcome the arrival of the new Dyson Ontrac with a certain enthusiasm, in the hope that they can be much more convenient and comfortable than its predecessor which, unlike the new model, had an air purifier for greater environmental sustainability. A problem that the new Dyson Ontrac do not pose, focused more on the traditional listener who wants greater sound quality, greater comfort and a better choice in the quality-price ratio.

The Dyson Ontrac will be available in good stores from August 1, 2024, but can be ordered from July 22, 2024. There are four types available: Aluminum, Copper, Black Nickel and Cinnabar. But, as already explained before, the headphones are customizable with additional sets of earpads at a cost of 49 euros. A cost that is certainly much more accessible than the Dyson Zone, whose price was close to 900 euros, and which did not satisfy the majority of users, because they found the latter uncomfortable and too heavy and the reviews themselves, unfortunately, were not very positive.