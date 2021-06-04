With patience and a computer, a reader recently added to our roster of astute commentators, Utopian Messenger, has come across a ton of Repfigit (Repetitive Fibonacci-like digit) or Keith numbers, which we dealt with last week. Here are some:

2-digit repfigit:

14: 1, 4, 5, 9, 14

19: 1, 9, 10, 19

28: 2, 8, 10, 18, 28

47: 4, 7, 11, 18, 29, 47

61: 6, 1, 7, 8, 15, 23, 38, 61

75: 7, 5, 12, 17, 29, 46, 75

3-digit repfigit:

197: 1, 9, 7, 17, 33, 57, 107, 197

742: 7, 4, 2, 13, 19, 34, 66, 119, 219, 404, 742

4-digit repfigit:

1,104: 1, 1, 0, 4, 6, 11, 21, 42, 80, 154, 297, 573, 1104

1,537: 1, 5, 3, 7, 16, 31, 57, 111, 215, 414, 797, 1,537

2.208: 2, 2, 0, 8, 12, 22, 42, 84, 160, 308, 594, 1.146, 2.208

2,580: 2, 5, 8, 0, 15, 28, 51, 94, 188, 361, 694, 1,337, 2,580

3,684: 3, 6, 8, 4, 21, 39, 72, 136, 268, 515, 991, 1,910, 3,684

4,788: 4, 7, 8, 8, 27, 50, 93, 178, 348, 669, 1,288, 2,483, 4,788

7,385: 7, 3, 8, 5, 23, 39, 75, 142, 279, 535, 1,031, 1,987, 3,832, 7,385

7,647: 7, 6, 4, 7, 24, 41, 76, 148, 289, 554, 1,067, 2,058, 3,968, 7,647

7.909: 7, 9, 0, 9, 25, 43, 77, 154, 299, 573, 1,103, 2,129, 4,104, 7,909

(For a full Repfigit listing up to 9 digits, see last week’s comments.)

As we saw, there is no algorithm that allows us to generate Keith numbers quickly, and the largest ones have to be found using the brute force of powerful computers, since their distribution does not follow any recognizable pattern; In this sense they resemble cousins, but they are much rarer: there are only 52 Repfigit of less than 15 digits. And interestingly, there are none of 10 digits.

Its discoverer, the American mathematician and computer scientist Michael Keith, believes that there are infinite Repfigits; but his conjecture has yet to be proved (or disproved).

Continuing with the “Fibonacci-like” sequences, let’s consider the following:

0.1

0.01

0.002

0.0003

0.00005

0.000008

0.0000013

0.00000021

….

As you can see, it is formed from the terms of the Fibonacci sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21 …), so that the last digit of the n term occupies its nth decimal place . If we add the terms thus generated, we obtain 0.1123595…, and, curiously, 10/89 = 0.1123595…

Is equality maintained as we advance in the development of this “Fibonacci” sequence? What is special about the number 89, and what other relationship does it have with the Fibonacci sequence?

Parasite numbers

When speaking of “strange” and infrequent numbers, such as the Repfigit, one cannot fail to mention the parasitic numbers, also called Dyson numbers in honor of the great British physicist and mathematician Freeman Dyson, which are those that when multiplied by the number of the units become a number with the same digits, but with the units figure moved to the first place on the left; for example:

102,564 x 4 = 410,256

If the multiplier that produces the rotation of figures is not the ones digit, the number is called a pseudo-parasite; for example:

179,487 x 4 = 717,948

Dyson numbers are related to cyclicals. A cyclic number is one whose cyclic permutations are multiples of its own; for example:

142,857 × 2 = 285,714

142,857 × 3 = 428,571

142,857 × 4 = 571,428

142,857 × 5 = 714,285

142,857 × 6 = 857,142

I invite my astute readers to find more parasitic, pseudoparasitic and cyclical numbers.

