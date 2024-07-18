After the Zone project with integrated air purifier, Dyson relaunches itself in the audio market with the OnTrac Over-Ear Headphoneswhich the company claims should offer “an unprecedented listening experience.” The OnTracs stand out for their high sound quality, customization options, and exceptional comfort.

The Dyson OnTrac are designed to be worn for long periods without any discomfort, thanks to the use of microfibre and foam for the earpads, the multi-pivot gimbal arms and the battery integrated into the headband, which should ensure perfect weight balance.

Dyson OnTrac’s many customisation options

There customization is another strong point of these headphones, with over 2,000 possible combinations of aluminum outer earcups and ear cushions. The available colors are CNC Aluminum, CNC Copper, CNC Black Nickel and Ceramic Cinnabar, the latter with a ceramic-effect painted finish. The OnTrac active noise cancellation (ANC) is based on a custom algorithm and 8 microphones that sample external sound 384,000 times per second, ensuring a noise reduction of up to 40dB.

The 40mm 16ohm neodymium drivers, together with the 13° tilted speaker towards the ear, aim to deliver high-quality audio reproduction, with frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21,000Hz. The dual lithium-ion battery integrated into the headband guarantees up to 55 hours of battery life with ANC active.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are packed with advanced features, including head tracking that pauses audio when you take the headphones off and automatically resumes when you put them back on. A joystick makes it easy to control playback and activate voice commands.

Dyson OnTrac

The MyDyson app will also offer further customisation options, with real-time sound detection and 3 custom EQ modes (Bass Boost, Neutral and Enhanced). The app also provides access to software updates.

The Dyson OnTrac headphones will soon be available in Italy at price of 499 euroswhile additional sets of earpads and cushions will be sold for 49 euros.