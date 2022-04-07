Dyslexia literally means ‘limited reading”, says neuroscientist Milene Bonte (Maastricht University). “You notice this, for example, when someone with dyslexia reads aloud. That is often slow, guessing, or letter by letter.” According to Bonte, it is not surprising that many people have trouble reading: “What we usually don’t think about is that it is something very unnatural. We are not born with the skill and have taught it ourselves. Written language is something that humans invented about five thousand years ago. That’s relatively short for evolutionary concepts.”