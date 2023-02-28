Crises of depression, anxiety attacks and stress surround some individuals much more than others, and their symptoms and effects appear in the way they behave and their reactions, which often lack the opportunity for understanding and dialogue with the people closest to them, such as their wives, children, or colleagues at work, as a result of their suffering from a complex disorder described by Doctors describe it as a group of difficult disorders that unite together and overlap, causing a heavy psychological, social and emotional burden on their shoulders, leading a large percentage of them to resort to alcohol and drug addiction.

Specialists include this complex disorder among the disorders resulting from a defect in brain activity, but they stress that it is often not like other disorders, whose signs appear clearly in the childhood stage on the patient to resolve the type of his disability, stressing that its results may unfold in behavioral disorders and a defect in the personality of the patient at a stage advanced age, and they point out the similarity of its symptoms with symptoms and signs that may appear in the life of any other individual who is not infected with the disease, which makes the matter more complicated.

The files of family problems and divorce crises often reveal that the spouses fall victim to one of them being affected by this disorder because of his denial and escape from confronting him, or because of other circumstances that prevented him from dealing with him by following the treatment plans discovered by doctors and applied by specialists with the aim of enabling the patient to deal with the disease and follow up on his life affairs in a stable manner. And exactly.

According to the psychologist, Intisar Radhi, this disorder, whose nucleus is formed from “hyperactivity disorder and attention deficit disorder” and consists of a complex group of other disorders, can be more difficult than many other disabilities, because dealing with the injured person is often isolated from knowing and understanding the reality of his suffering. And his struggle with the poles of complex disorder that leads to a defect in his behavior and hinders his ability to carry out his job and family duties.

Radhi spoke about the disorder during a specialized symposium held by the Ministry of Community Development, stressing that although the disease is known as hyperactivity and hyperactivity with the inability to focus and pay attention, this may differ at a certain stage so that the activity and impulsiveness resulting from the disease turns into great anger and internal excitement. Repressed activity disappears with it.

According to the medical reports and research that Radhi dealt with, the possibility of people suffering from hyperactivity disorder and distraction with a group of other disorders is very high, and that these disorders include oppositional challenge disorder, which is usually defined as a pattern of negative, defiant and hostile behavior patterns towards authority figures, as well as behavior disorder that is characterized by Antisocial behavior such as stealing, fighting, destroying property, and harming people or animals. They also include disorder of disruptive mood swings, which is characterized by irritability, irritability, and problems resulting from tolerating frustration, in addition to learning difficulties, problems with reading, writing, comprehension, and communication, and drug abuse disorders, including drug abuse, alcohol, and smoking, as well as anxiety disorders that cause disturbance, severe anxiety, and nervousness. , and other obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), in addition to mood disorders including depression and bipolar disorder, which includes depression and also manic behavior.

Data issued by medical centers specialized in tracking, studying and treating the disease indicated that 61% of those infected with it are often dismissed from their jobs as a result of their inability to carry out work tasks. And she confirms that the percentage of sufferers who turn to alcohol as a means to mitigate its bad effects on their moods and to calm them down is up to 50%, while reports indicate that 1 out of 4 sufferers of the disorder is led by his psychological problems and the pressures resulting from his failure to manage his professional and social affairs to addiction to drugs.