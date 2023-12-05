Yedioth Ahronoth said that Israeli forces in Gaza strip Facing a rise in cases of gastrointestinal diseases and food poisoning among soldiers, 2,000 Israeli soldiers have received psychiatric help since Operation Al-Aqsa flood.

The Israeli newspaper explained that the Israeli army forces in Gaza faced an “extraordinary rise” in these disease cases among soldiers during recent weeks..

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, 18 Israeli soldiers were evacuated from Gaza to the brigade’s training base to receive medical treatment after they were infected with an outbreak of dysentery (Shigella bacteria) and symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

Causes of poisoning

Regarding the reasons, the newspaper said that the army likely poorly stored some of the food supplies that reach the army in the form of “food donations.”

The results of the food analysis revealed the presence of bacteria that cause dysentery, a disease that causes inflammation and disorder in the intestines, and in many cases causes severe diarrhea and high body temperature.

Doctors attributed the outbreak of these bacteria among Israeli forces to a lack of hygiene and food donations from the public, as many restaurants and Israelis used to send food to Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip..

The danger lies in military operations

According to the newspaper, quoting the director of the infectious diseases unit at Ashdod Hospital, the outbreak of these diseases has consequences on the condition of soldiers and the conduct of combat operations.

He said: “If the infection spreads among ten soldiers in the infantry company and they develop a fever after their temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius, and they start having diarrhea every 20 minutes, they are no longer fit to fight, but rather they are exposing themselves and their colleagues to danger.”

According to the newspaper, the Israeli army sent a team to clean the area where the soldiers were staying, and an Israeli army spokesman said: “This is a one-time incident in which about 18 soldiers contracted intestinal diseases, and the fighters were evacuated from the Gaza Strip and received medical care accordingly.”“.

The newspaper revealed that one of the “striking and worrying” results is that dysentery is a very serious disease, and it has spread among Israeli soldiers in Gaza, and infection occurs through direct contact between one person and another or through food..

Psychological suffering

In a related context, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said that 2,000 soldiers have received psychiatric help since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, including 200 during the first three weeks of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip that began on the 27th of the same month..

She added that between 75 and 80 percent of these recruits, who were classified as wounded in battle, were able to return to the ranks of their units in the field and continue their participation..

According to the authority, an injured person on the battlefield is defined as a soldier who was exposed to an event such as gunfire, confrontation, or injury, or who witnessed serious injuries and dangerous scenes for others, which led to a decline in his level of performance..

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation continued that damage at the functional level could be manifested in his reactions, such as isolation, silence, anxiety, tension, or the general difficult feeling that accompanies the soldier in such cases..