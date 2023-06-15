The third and final episode of DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternatesubtitled “End of hallucinations”, will be launched on Playstation VR2 And Meta Quest 2 the next July 13thas revealed by the developers of My Dearest.

Below is the announcement trailer and the synopsis of this third episode.

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate Episode III – Trailer

The clock strikes midnight and Hal returns to Astrum Close on the brink of destruction. With the help of Maia, who has awakened from her slumber, he lays out his plans to stop the terrible incident at the Bureau. The city sinks into illusion and the boundary between dream and reality vanishes.

When the door to the clock tower opens and the truth of 12 years ago is revealed, the moment of final judgment arrives.

Source: My Dearest Street Gematsu