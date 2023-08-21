IzanagiGames announced the Japanese release date for DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate Definitive Edition. The title will be available in Japan starting from next November 22 exclusively on Nintendo Switch at the introductory price of 7,678 yen (about €48). This edition will contain all three chapters of the game plus an exclusive new scenario.

Although only released in Japan, this edition of the game will contain within it the dubbing in both Japanese and English and localization of texts in several languages ​​including English. At the moment we do not know if it will also be released in the West in the future.

Waiting to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer dedicated to DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate Definitive Editionwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: IzanagiGames Street Gematsu