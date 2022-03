Dynit has opened pre-orders for home video releases in Blu-ray And DVD of the film MY HERO ACADEMIA THE MOVIE: WORLD HEROES ‘MISSION and for the television series BLEACH – Arc 4: The Bount. By making the purchase at the selected stores, it will also be possible to obtain free exclusive posters.

We refer directly to official site for the list of stores participating in the offer.

Source: Dynit