Dynit Manga announces which manga are coming in this month of June 2021. Among these we find the second volume of Shingo Tamai, the very Italian Mingo, the third volume of Vampeerz and the concluding volume of the series Honey Bitter by Miho Obana. All the details are available below.

Dynit Manga – June 2021 releases

SHINGO TAMAI – THE SUPERBOYS ARRIVE 2

by Ikki Kajiwara and Mitsuyoshi Sonoda – Translated by Giuseppe Buttiglione

Now that the high school team is formed and that Shingo, “Ippo” and all the others train hard thanks to the teachings of “Balloon Tiger”, the time has finally come to get serious … and to face opponents worthy of the name!

But the goal is not just victory: in fact, there is the survival of the football club! To pass this test, i Superboys they will have to appeal to all their stamina and team spirit!

15 × 21 cm. – Paperback, b / w

€ 12.90 – ISBN: 9788833551371

MINGO – DON’T THINK THAT ALL ITALIANS ARE POPULAR WITH GIRLS! 2

by Peppe- Trad. by Loris Usai

Mingo is an Italian boy, passionate about culture otaku, who finally arrives in Tokyo, the city of his dreams. He is hired as a model by chance and begins to explore the streets and life of one of the most vibrant cities in the world. A comedy about the encounter between two cultures and stereotypes, by Peppe, Italian mangaka also known in Japan as a model and for her participation in the reality show Terrace House.

15 × 21 cm. – Paperback, b / w and color

€ 12.90 – ISBN: 9788833551715

VAMPEERZ 3

by Akili – Trad. by Federica Lippi

Khara appears, a new one vampire dark-skinned. Her goal is to get hold of the sword, but she too seems attracted to Aria, who meanwhile becomes more and more popular at school due to her good looks. Ichika therefore finds herself having to face more than one rival…

Love story in tints yuri that will make you more than a smile.

15 × 21 cm. – Paperback, b / w

€ 12.90 – ISBN: 9788833551739

HONEY BITTER 14

by Miho Obana – Trad. by Enrico Colasurdo

The terrorist attack is resolved, but to pay the consequences is Shuri, who remains unconscious for a long time. When she wakes up months later, the girl goes to the countryside for convalescence, where she receives visits from her mother, Riki and even Yota.

Last exciting volume of the adventures of the detective who reads minds!

11.5 × 17.2 cm. – Paperback, b / w

€ 8.00 – ISBN: 9788833551708