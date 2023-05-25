Dynit announced this morning that it has acquired the rights to the home video release of BLEACH: Thousand Year Blood Warof which he supervised the creation of the Italian dubbing, thus confirming the same cast of the classic series.

The exit at Blu-ray And DVD the programming of the series currently in progress will follow, for this reason the publishing house expects to publish the new series during the next year, i.e. in 2024. More details on this will be released in the future. It is not yet clear whether in the near future this new animated transposition of the manga Tite Kubo will be available to stream on Prime Videos like the previous episodes, but unlike the rest of the world has not yet been made visible on Disney+.

Source: Dynit