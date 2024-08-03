Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have released two Dynasty Warriors: Origins gameplay videos taken from the game’s presentation at ChinaJoy 2024, which took place a few days ago: the first shows the tutorial phase of the experience, the second the basic mechanics.

As we know, Dynasty Warriors Origins will catapult us once again into imperial China, dealing with the events narrated in the classic Romance of the Three Kingdomsstarting this time from the events that preceded the Yellow Turban Rebellion.

In the game we will play the role of a skilled warrior who, however, he forgot his past following a wound sustained in battle, and finds himself having to start over after meeting the charismatic Zhang Jiao and the courageous Guang Yu.

The two teach the protagonist of Dynasty Warriors: Origins the importance of fight for one’s ideals and to defend the weakestand it is on the basis of these values ​​that we will carry out our actions during the adventure.