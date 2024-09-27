Omega Force and Koei Tecmo have published a long gameplay video of Dynasty Warriors: Origins on the occasion of a special broadcast for the Tokyo Game Show 2024, with over twenty-three minutes of gameplay sequences.
The movie opens showing the unpublished world map of this episode, which we will be able to explore freely until selecting a mission: at that point we will see an interlude sequence with the characters involved and the traditional scheme with the map and the areas to be liberated.
Then we move on to the action, which actually appears different compared to the classic Dynasty Warriors, with a somewhat more realistic rendering of the battle and the soldiers, a close-up view and much more complex mini boss fights.
In short, the feeling is that the developers have managed with Origins to really revisit their one-against-a-thousand formula, making it less banal and repetitive. To know if this is really the case, however, we will have to experience it first-hand.
A shorter range?
Announced last May, Dynasty Warriors: Origins seems to really intend to mix the cards on the table for the famous Koei Tecmo series, which in fact has been proposing the same elements for decades with very little newness.
In the gameplay video of TGS 2024 you can also see how the protagonist is equipped with a shorter range than usualwith moves with a limited range: an interesting move when you want to add depth to the battles, but which could also represent a problem when you have to carry out the usual cleaning of the areas and rout hundreds of enemies.
