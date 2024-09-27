Omega Force and Koei Tecmo have published a long gameplay video of Dynasty Warriors: Origins on the occasion of a special broadcast for the Tokyo Game Show 2024, with over twenty-three minutes of gameplay sequences.

The movie opens showing the unpublished world map of this episode, which we will be able to explore freely until selecting a mission: at that point we will see an interlude sequence with the characters involved and the traditional scheme with the map and the areas to be liberated.

Then we move on to the action, which actually appears different compared to the classic Dynasty Warriors, with a somewhat more realistic rendering of the battle and the soldiers, a close-up view and much more complex mini boss fights.

In short, the feeling is that the developers have managed with Origins to really revisit their one-against-a-thousand formula, making it less banal and repetitive. To know if this is really the case, however, we will have to experience it first-hand.