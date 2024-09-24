During the State of Play KOEI TECMO Games And Omega Force they revealed the release date for DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINSThe title will be available starting from next January 17, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. As previously mentioned, the game’s protagonist will be a young martial arts master who, after losing his memory, will find himself in the middle of a conflict.

We leave you now with a new trailer for the game, wishing you as always a good viewing!

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS – Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO Games, Omega Force