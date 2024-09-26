KOEI TECMO Games And Omega Force They have released over 23 minutes of gameplay for DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS. In fact, these days the title can be played in preview during the Tokyo Game Show 2024and the software house has created a gameplay demo that all participants will be able to try during the event.

Before leaving you with the video I remind you that the game will be available worldwide starting from January 17, 2025Enjoy!

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS – TGS 2024 Gameplay

Source: KOEI TECMO Games, Omega Force away Gematsu