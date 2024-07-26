KOEI TECMO GAMES revealed the first details about the plot of DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINSthe new chapter of the series coming in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

In ORIGINS We will meet a heroic martial artist destined to overcome immense adversity as he fights through waves of enemies on the battlefields of the ancient Three Kingdoms. The game’s storyline will begin one year before the Yellow Turban Revoltwhere the protagonist, suffering from amnesia, visits a village struck by famine. There he meets Zhang Jiaoa long-haired man who offers help to people, and Guan Yua bearded warrior who exposes the injustice of government officials. Together, they fight against the forces of corrupt officials. More details are available below.

A nameless hero makes his way across the war-torn Three Kingdoms!

Milan, 26 July 2024 – Today KOEI TECMO Europe and developer Omega Force revealed the first story details for their upcoming 1 vs. 1,000 action title, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINSavailable for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam® in 2025. Promising to deliver the most intense action of any Warriors title to date, DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS introduces fans to a heroic martial artist destined to overcome immense adversity as he fights through wave after wave of enemies across the battlefields of the ancient Three Kingdoms.

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS introduces a new and deeper interpretation of the ancient Chinese history of the Three Kingdoms. The story begins a year before the Yellow Turban Rebellion, at the dawn of an era of great upheaval, when the protagonist, an amnesiac martial artist, visits a village stricken by famine. There he meets Zhang Jiao, a long-haired man who offers help to the people, and Guan Yu, a bearded warrior who exposes the injustice of government officials. Together, they fight against the forces of corrupt officials.

This immersive story is experienced through the eyes of the solitary protagonist with no memory. Throughout the game, the episodes of the Three Kingdoms are described with greater clarity and detail, offering a clear and immersive experience not only for fans of Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Dynasty Warriors, but also for new players.

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS delivers an overwhelming sense of realism on every battlefield, with the largest number of soldiers in the series’ history to date. Enemy soldiers attack cooperatively and are extremely fearsome. In addition to using your own abilities to fight, you must advance with your allies to clear the way. Once you enter the field and prepare to fight, you and your allies will clash with thousands of enemy soldiers from the opposing armies. Additionally, when certain conditions are met, you can temporarily control Guan Yu and other officers to march alongside you.

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS showcases the vast world of the Three Kingdoms on a continental map, allowing players to walk freely, interact with heroes, and choose the battlefield to explore.

To introduce fans to the new game, Akihiro Suzuki, General Producer of DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS, along with Producer Tomohiko Sho, recently released a video illustrating what to expect from the title, which can be viewed here here.

