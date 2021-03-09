Dynasty Warriors’ long-in-the-works movie adaptation has just received its first proper trailer ahead of next month’s release in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

First announced back in 2016, the live-action Dynasty Warriors movie is being produced by China 3D Digital Entertainment Limited and, like the video games, draws inspiration from the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history.

It’s being directed by Roy Chow, based on a script by Christine To, and will pit game heroes Liu Bei, Guan Yu and Zhang Fei – as played by Tony Yang, Geng Han, and Justin Cheung respectively – against the powerful Lu Bu (Louis Koo).

Dynasty Warriors – Official Movie Trailer.

Filming on the Dynasty Warriors movie – which took place in Hong Kong and New Zealand – actually wrapped up in 2017, before beginning the long post-production journey required to bring the video games’ iconic grand-scale battles to life. You can gauge just how successful the transition to live-action has been in the new trailer above.

The Dynasty Warriors adaptation will launch in Hong Kong cinemas on 29th April and will be making its way to Mainland China the following day. There’s no word yet on whether the movie will be getting any kind of western release.