KOEI TECMO GAMES is Omega Force they released the first trailer for DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires, also unveiling the editions for Japan.

While the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will also be available in a retail edition, in Japan Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC versions will be digital only. The title will be released in two editions: the Standard Edition from 7,480 yen (about € 57) and the 20th Anniversary BOX from 16,280 yen (about € 123). Available only for PS5, PS4 and Switch, the latter will contain a copy of the game, two CDs of the soundtrack, an artbook dedicated to the twenty years of the franchise and a set of 94 cards of the characters present in the game.

In Japan, those who purchase the game in the first few weeks of launch will receive the “Zhao Yun Set“. This is an additional armor set that can be used within the Character Editior feature to equip male characters with the armor of Zhao Yun.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires will be released worldwide in the course of 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. If you want to know more about the title you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires – Trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES, Omega Force Street Gematsu