Among the most iconic sagas of Koei Tecmo, we find the one developed by Omega Force linked to Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Dynasty Warriors. After sending a renewed ninth installment, the arrival of the most strategic version of it was yet to be finalized. Originally Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was planned to arrive in early 2021, but little by little the margin of that window is running out. And through a statement it is confirmed that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires has its release delayed.

The Omega Force statement has been sent through Twitter, from the official account of the publisher Koei Tecmo, where they are very sorry to have to give this bad news. The main aspect for which they have seen the need to consider this delay is to guarantee the quality of the title. Although there was no specific date, it is possible to speak of a delay because in the new plans It is not contemplated to be able to fulfill the objective already announced.

Although Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires was initially announced as an early 2021 release, the team is still working hard to deliver the best game possible, so we wanted our fans to know the current situation and will announce the new release window in future updates. . We apologize for the delay and appreciate your continued support.

From the study they guarantee that they are working hard to try meet the quality goals they want for Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires. However, it seems that time has caught up with them and it takes more time. And therefore, the smartest decision has been to confirm that Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires has its release delayed. It has been a long time since Dynasty Warriors 9 saw the light, which implemented new features such as being able to freely explore the entire map.

With the arrival of Samurai Warriors 5, which has also undergone a fairly large facelift, many eagerly awaited the Empires side of the main saga. In addition, Dynasty Warrrios 9 Empires will be the first of the games developed by Omega Force that will try to make good use of the resources offered by the new generation consoles, Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5. In addition, it was confirmed that they would add to the proposed new options such as Sieges and Diplomacy, thus renewing the Dynasty Warriors subsaga.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will offer a revamped character creation tool

On this occasion, they have not wanted to open a new launch window, to avoid having to delay the game again. We will have to be attentive to future updates of the development status to know when it will arrive Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires to Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S consoles.