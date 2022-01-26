KOEI TECMO GAMES today released the demo of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires in Europe on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switchin view of the expected release of the game, also on PC And Google Stadiathe next February 15.

In this demo, you can play the initial portion of the game and transfer your progress to the full version. Find more details below.

PLAY THE FREE DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES DEMO NOW

Create an officer and join the fight in the game’s exciting new siege battles!

Milan, January 26, 2022 – KOEI TECMO Europe and developer Omega Force are happy to announce that a free demo for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 of their next tactical and action game is now available. , DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires. The title adds strategic elements of warfare to the 1v1000 action of the revered series DYNASTY WARRIORS by KOEI TECMO, as players embark on a mission to conquer ancient China.

The demo of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires features brand new evolved castle sieges, including invasion and defense battles. Assault the enemy castle or fight to defend your fortress in this addicting tutorial. Virtual warlords can play repeatedly through each siege scenario to discover and develop the best strategies for overpowering and overcoming opponents.

Additionally, fans will be able to experience the game’s in-depth editing mode, which allows players to create their own officers before taking them into battle. The newly created characters can then be carried over from the demo version to the full game as long as you are playing on the same platform on both the demo and the final product.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires is currently in development and will be available across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam®, Google Stadia ™, PlayStation®4 and digitally for PlayStation® 5 *.

KOEI TECMO Europe previously announced that fans of the DYNASTY WARRIORS series will be able to get their hands on a special version of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires 20th Anniversary BOX of the game, available exclusively through the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store . This anniversary must-have box contains a 20th anniversary character artbook, a pack of 94 character cards with a display, the game soundtrack and a copy of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empiresall packaged in a Dynasty Warriors-themed collector’s box.

* By purchasing digital or physical versions of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires for PlayStation®4, you can receive an update to the digital version for PlayStation®5 of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires at no additional cost.