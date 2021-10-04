KOEI TECMO GAMES And Koch Media they announced that DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires the next one will also arrive in Europe February 15, 2022, on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The version PlayStation 5 instead it will be distributed only in digital format.

The title will be released in Japan on December 23rd. Below we can admire the first trailer of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires in localized version, after which you will find new information about the game and some pictures.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES COMING TO EUROPE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2022

Secret plans, decisive battles and political intrigues in the highly anticipated title

MILAN, 4 October 2021 – During Saturday’s TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE livestream, KOEI TECMO and developer Omega Force unveiled the release date and brand new information on the latest installment of the highly anticipated franchise. DYNASTY WARRIORS: DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires. The Strategic Battle Experience will be released across Europe on February 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam®, PlayStation®4, and digitally on PlayStation®5 *.

Watch the new trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6YllUXFmnvQ

Combining the action 1 against 1,000’s DYNASTY WARRIORS with the addition of tactical elements, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires drag players on a quest to conquer ancient China by combining the use of strategy and the sword. Battles have radically changed from previous titles in the series thanks to the new feature: “Storming the Castle”. With areas around castles now transformed into battlefields, skirmishes evolve into “Storming the Castle” encounters, with players battling to take control of the castle. Players will also be able to use “Siege Battles with Troops” to invade the enemy base, using siege weapons and instructing troops during battle. Once players break down an enemy gate, they will enter a “Decisive Battle” and can claim victory after defeating the commander. Enemy officers will rejoin the battlefield for one last fierce stand and players will have a chance to defeat and capture them.

Another element that will greatly influence the battle will be the “Secret Plans”. The “Secret Plans” selected in the battle preparation phase will now be activated as missions during the battles, with each “Secret Plan” having its own conditions for success and failure. Once the conditions for success are met, favorable effects will be activated on allies including “capture surrounding bases”, “defeat messengers”, “escort the engineers” and more. Each battle is highlighted by attack and defense focused on how to activate “Secret Plans”, providing a highly strategic battle experience. Conversely, enemies can also run “Secret Plans”. By preventing the enemy’s “Secret Plans”, players will gain an advantage in battle.