The group did not reveal financial details, but British media reported that the minority stake was sold for between $100 million and $200 million.

The Fenway Group said that these funds will mainly be directed to repaying debts resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the costs of expanding Anfield Stadium, the expenses of building a training center, the repurchase of the Melwood training ground and summer transfers.

“Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever,” Fenway Group Chairman Mike Gordon said in a statement.

He added: “We have always said that if we find a suitable investment partner for Liverpool, we will seize the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial flexibility and future growth.”

“We look forward to building on the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to strengthen the club’s financial position and maintain our ambitions for continued success on and off the field,” said Gordon.