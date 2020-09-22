Moscow “Dynamo” in the match of the eighth round of the RPL won over Grozny “Akhmat”.

The game took place in Moscow at the VTB Arena and ended with a score of 1: 0. Dynamo Ukrainian defender Ivan Ordets scored a goal at the very end of the match, in stoppage time. Serbian defender “Akhmat” Miroslav Bogosavac received two yellow cards and left the field in the 80th minute.

This is the first victory in four matches for Dynamo, writes RBK… Following the results of eight rounds, the team scored 14 points and ranks sixth in the standings of the Russian football championship. Grozny residents, having ten points, are in tenth position.

Earlier it was reported that the RPL matches will again be able to visit the fans of the guest teams. So far, only 5% of the seats in the stands will be provided for guests.