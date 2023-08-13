Dynamo said that the deal with Real Sociedad for Zakharyan has not been closed

Dynamo General Director Pavel Pivovarov revealed the details of the upcoming transfer of midfielder Arsen Zakharyan to Real Sociedad. His words lead RIA News.

Pivovarov confirmed the agreement with the Spanish club, noting that at the moment the deal is not closed. “The player must pass a medical examination. According to its results, all the details of the contract will be agreed,” he said. The general director of the blue and white added that the issue of receiving money for the transition is being worked out.

Earlier, the transfer of Zakharyan was announced by the head coach of the Moscow club Marcel Lichka. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniards are ready to pay about 12 million euros for the midfielder, excluding bonuses.

The Transfermarkt portal estimates the value of the 20-year-old Russian at 15 million euros. He has made five appearances in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.