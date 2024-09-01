Dynamo drew with Orenburg with a score of 2:2 in the RPL match

Moscow Dynamo played to a draw with Orenburg in the seventh round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

The meeting took place in Orenburg at the Gazovic stadium and ended with a score of 2:2. In the 20th minute, the score was opened by the home team’s striker Said Sakharkhizan. In the 56th minute, he scored a double. In the 64th minute, Dynamo equalized the score thanks to an own goal by Orenburg defender Matias Perez.

In the 72nd minute, forward El-Mehdi Mauhoub put the Muscovites ahead by converting a penalty. In the fifth minute of added time to the second half, Perez equalized the score, and Dynamo missed out on victory.

Thus, after seven matches, Dynamo is in fifth place in the RPL standings, having scored 13 points. Orenburg is in 12th place, having six points. The interim leader is St. Petersburg Zenit, which has 17 points.

In the next round, Dynamo will host Akhmat from Grozny on September 15. Orenburg will also meet Moscow Lokomotiv at home the day before.