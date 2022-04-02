Since Russia invaded Ukraine we have not stopped seeing horrible images of a war that should not be happening. After the outbreak of the conflict, domestic sports competitions were suspended, and some footballers have even enlisted in the Ukrainian army to defend their country.
Despite the escalation of violence, football is still giving lessons and a great example is Dynamo kyiv. The team from the Ukrainian capital, which is besieged by Russia, has announced that it will play friendly matches between now and June for peace. The objective of these parties will be to make the conflict visible and raise funds for the victims and those affected by the war.
This great initiative will start this month, and there are already several great teams that have confirmed, such as Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Steaua Bucharest, FC Barcelona, Ajax, Legia Warsaw, Milan, Basel and Sporting Lisbon.
The matches will be completely friendly, but we will be able to see beautiful matches because we must remember that Dynamo kyiv itself has played in the Champions League this season and has a good squad. In the meetings there will also be performances by Ukrainian artists with the aim of setting up a complete event in search of peace and funds to help those most in need.
#Dynamo #kyiv #play #matches #peace
Leave a Reply