Athletic has sealed the third friendly of the preseason that starts on July 7 and that will transit between the Lezama facilities and a week-long stay in Switzerland, from July 16 to 24, predictably. The team driven by Marcelino García Toral will face Dynamo Kiev, Ukrainian champion, on July 20, which joins those of the Borussia Dortmund, a true Bundesliga classic, on July 24 in Saint Gallen, Switzerland, as the German club progressed. His figure is the center forward Haaland, sought after by half of Europe, after finishing his team third in the table in the wake of Bayern and Leipzig.

Before the gig that will be played against Unión Berlin on July 31, had been made official, Saturday, in Germany, before the revelation of the last Bundesliga just finished. It has a very boisterous hobby and they are popularly known as Los de Hierro. The gig against FC Unión Berlin will be played at the stadium An der Alten Försterei by Köpenick from 3:30 p.m. Athletic continues to outline the details of the first team’s preseason to close several more friendly matches to be set up in July August before the start of the League.