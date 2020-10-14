The player of the Moscow hockey club “Dynamo” Daniil Tarasov became a victim of domestic violence. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the Baza edition.

On Wednesday, October 13, the athlete had a jealousy conflict with his ex-girlfriend Alina. As a result, the hockey player received a knife wound and a bruised shoulder. Ambulance doctors arrived at the scene, but Tarasov did not contact the police. It is reported that both parties to the conflict were intoxicated.

Tarasov has been playing for Dynamo Moscow since 2015. The striker moved to the capital club from the San Jose Sharks team of the National Hockey League (NHL).

In the current regular season of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Tarasov played 14 matches. The striker has seven scored goals and five assists with a +2 rating.